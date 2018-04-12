Lansdowne Road Closed…

From VDOT- Lansdowne Road

The City of Fredericksburg has an emergency road project underway that has closed Lansdowne Road to through traffic through April 27th.

While the detour is in place, VDOT will adjust traffic signal timing patterns to accommodate the expected traffic increase in Spotsylvania County at the following intersections:

Route 1 and Mine Road

Route 2/Route 17 Business (Tidewater Trail) and Benchmark Road

Mine Road and Lansdowne Road

Mine Road and Falcon Drive

Mine Road and Hardwood Lane

For more information on this project, please visit the City of Fredericksburg website or contact the Fredericksburg Department of Public Works at (540) 372-1023.