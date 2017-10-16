We learned a new word an hour to celebrate dictionary day. By Jessica Cash | Oct 16, 2017 @ 8:50 AM We are always looking for a celebration. Today is National World Dictionary Day. The words we learned: Bumbershoot- umbrella Taradiddle- to tell a fib Bumfuzzle- confused, perplexed Erinnaceous- resembling a hedge hog Related Content Does tomato juice really work? What extreme have you taken for “free stuff?... It’s class reunion time! Remember when Jessica’s eyes bulged when she... What do you do when you can’t sleep? Watch at your own risk….it may lull you to s...