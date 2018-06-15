Listen to Win!!!!
By Bonnie Miller
Jun 15, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Be listening today in your “All Request Lunch Hour” to win a $100 Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar Dining Card plus a Now That’s What I Call Country- Volume 11 CD.  Your dad will love it.  It’s your last chance to win!

Guests can enjoy a premium bourbon tasting experience of Basil Hayden’s, Buffalo Trace & Knob Creek this weekend.

Don’t forget that Father’s Day it’s this Sunday so take your dad to Fleming’s and treat him.  Fleming’s is offering a three-course brunch starting at 10am.  Make your reservations here.

Fleming’s Locations: Richmond and Tysons Corner.

