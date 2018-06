Listen during your “All Request Lunch Hour” all this week around 12:20pm to win tickets to see Billy Currington and LOCASH at the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Concert on Friday, August 17th. It’s in Maryland just over the 301 (Harry Nice) bridge.

I’m also going to throw in a Gift Card to Papa John’s Pizza. 🙂

Just listen for a Billy Currington song in your 12pm hour. When you hear it be caller #9 to win from 93.3, WFLS!