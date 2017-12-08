Luke Bryan- “What Makes You Country” Album out today

The new CD from Luke Bryan is out today.
What Makes You Country track listing:
- What Makes You Country – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
- Out Of Nowhere Girl – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
- Light It Up – Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi
- Most People Are Good – David Frasier, Ed Hill, Josh Kear
- Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset – Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill
- Bad Lovers – Justin Wilson, Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman
- Drinking Again – David Lee Murphy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren
- Land Of A Million Songs – Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens
- Like You Say You Do – Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Ashley Gorley
- Hooked On It – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, David Lee Murphy
- She’s A Hot One – Michael Carter, Chase McGill
- Hungover In A Hotel Room – Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear
- Pick It Up – Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Matthew Dragstrem
- Driving This Thing – Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jody Steven
- Win Life – Rodney Clawson, Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon