Luke Bryan- “What Makes You Country” Album out today
By Bonnie Miller
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

The new CD from Luke Bryan is out today.

Luke Bryan Launches “What Makes You Country” Album

 

What Makes You Country track listing:

  1. What Makes You Country – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
  2. Out Of Nowhere Girl – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley
  3. Light It Up – Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi
  4. Most People Are Good – David Frasier, Ed Hill, Josh Kear
  5. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset – Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill
  6. Bad Lovers – Justin Wilson, Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman
  7. Drinking Again – David Lee Murphy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren
  8. Land Of A Million Songs – Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens
  9. Like You Say You Do – Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Ashley Gorley
  10. Hooked On It – Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, David Lee Murphy
  11. She’s A Hot One – Michael Carter, Chase McGill
  12. Hungover In A Hotel Room – Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear
  13. Pick It Up – Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Matthew Dragstrem
  14. Driving This Thing – Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jody Steven
  15. Win Life – Rodney Clawson, Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon

Related Content

Watch Luke Bryan get drenched (Video)
Chase Bryant and Runaway June- Better Man (Little ...
Throwback Thursday- Video
Kelsea Ballerini Performance – Dancing with ...
Chris Young Announced Headliner Tour for 2018
Toby Keith – Wacky Tobaccy (Video)