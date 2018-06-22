Luke Bryan – Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset (Lyric Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Luke Bryan has released a lyric video for his latest summer hit.  “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Brett Eldredge Travis Tritt The Great British Baking Show-Season 5 (Video) Tim McGraw Pepper Pyramid Challenge (Video) Kane Brown – Lose It TBT: That time I made Dashboard Chocolate Chip Cookies in the WFLS Van