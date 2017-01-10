Is your man afraid of spiders?

How do you fit into the Steve and Jessica “Fear Factor” survey?

The biggest fear for men                                 The biggest fear for women

  1. Snakes                                                            1. Snakes
  2. Heights                                                           2. Spiders
  3. Public Speaking                                            3. Natural disasters
  4. Spiders                                                            4. Mice/rats
  5. Tight Spaces                                                   5. Heights

 

Related Content

Blame it on the grasses!!
Chris Young in Fredericksburg!
Steve and Jessica polish off their 4 lb tub of ani...
Why is Steve in a box?
Leaping Lizards! And Monkeys! Happy Leap Day!
It’s almost lunch time at Quarles!
  • Comments

    Comments