Marshmallow Crispy Treats by Pioneer Woman- Ree Drummond

We are having a Halloween potluck this afternoon here at the radio station. I came across this recipe for Marshamallow Crispy Treats. I decided to make them. This would be fun to make with your kids this weekend. Or if you’re going to a Halloween party and want to bring something that’s quick and easy to make.

This was the first time I ever made Rice Krispy Treats. I know my mom would make them when I was little. Don’t do what I did thought…I didn’t realize how hot the butter/marshmallow mixture got and I did slightly burn my fingers. OUCH!!! No worries. They are okay. 🙂

To make them like the Pioneer Woman… (<—–Click to watch video of Ree Drummond making them)

You will need:

4 tablespoons salted butter, plus more for greasing

One 10-ounce bag marshmallows

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 cups rice cereal

1 bag mini white marshmallows

Rainbow sprinkles, to decorate (I used Halloween sprinkles)

How to make:

Thoroughly grease a 9- by 13-inch pan with softened butter.

In a large pot, melt the butter. Stir in the regular marshmallows until they’re totally melted. Stir in the salt. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Pour in the cereal, folding gently the whole time until all combined. Then pour in the mini marshmallows and gently fold in. Turn into the buttered pan and press flat. Immediately top with rainbow sprinkles.

Let cool completely, and then cut into squares.

2012 Ree Drummond, All Rights Reserved

Here’s the melted butter and big marshmallows. Thought this looked cool.

I cut the treats up this morning. They look pretty cute.