Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to John for sharing his chickens with us. John probably has more chickens by now because when he sent me a picture of his 2 girls he said he was planning on getting more. Once you have a few you end up with more than you can count or admit to. haha

The black chicken is John’s Australorp. Her name is Henrietta. Love that name!!!

The white chicken is a leg horn hen. Her name is Fog Horn.

You can have your chickens featured on WFLS and on my blog. Just send me pictures with their names and descriptions via e-mail to Bmiller@wfls.com. Your chickens will become famous like my girls. 🙂