Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Champ and his mom Laurie for sharing their flock with us. Champ has 6 chickens total.

Champ is holding his oldest chicken, Col. Sanders.

Whenever they say “Hey Ladies” all six chickens come running. So cute!! 🙂

