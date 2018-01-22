Meet My Chicken Monday

How cute are these two? Say hello to Lilyann and her sweet Silkie hen, Dolcie!

Lilyann is 3 and Dolcie is a 2 year old hen.

Lilyann has raised her since she was a baby chick and they have a special bond! Dolcie even enjoys dress-up & rides in the tractor wagon.

Thank you so much to Tara and Lilyann for letting us get to meet Dolcie.

Do you own chickens? Then please let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog. Let your chickens become famous!

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.