Thank you Karlina and Ryan for sharing another one of their chickens with us today. He’s so fluffy and cute!
This guy is a buff Cochin bantam rooster named “Rusty”. Karlina says he’s such a sweetheart, and especially loves baby chicks! He is very accepting of them and LOVES acting like a mama to them. He brings them food and lets them crawl under him for snuggles. OMG…that’s so cute!!!
Karlina says Rusty is the best!!
I had the pleasure of meeting Karlina and Ryan in person a few weeks ago. They came out to the Fredericksburg Boat Show at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. 🙂
Have you missed a ‘Meet My Chicken Monday’ post?
