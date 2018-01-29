Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Karlina and Ryan for sharing another one of their chickens with us today. He’s so fluffy and cute!

This guy is a buff Cochin bantam rooster named “Rusty”. Karlina says he’s such a sweetheart, and especially loves baby chicks! He is very accepting of them and LOVES acting like a mama to them. He brings them food and lets them crawl under him for snuggles. OMG…that’s so cute!!!

Karlina says Rusty is the best!!

I had the pleasure of meeting Karlina and Ryan in person a few weeks ago. They came out to the Fredericksburg Boat Show at the Fredericksburg Expo Center. 🙂

Do you want your chickens featured on the radio and on my blog? Just send me pictures with their names and descriptions via e-mail to Bmiller@wfls.com. Your chickens will become famous like my girls. 🙂