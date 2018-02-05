Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Melissa for sharing her Hens and Roos with us. Melissa is my friend that gave me 4 of my girls. 🙂

The above picture is of Waddles – He sticks right by Melissa’s side the entire time she’s in the backyard. His leg was badly injured when he was a cockerel but she nursed him back to health and now he waddles when he walks. 😊 He’s her friendliest rooster and is always the first to run to her.

Say hello to Rose – One of Melissa’s first chickens and she thinks it’s highly likely that she is my Buttercups mama. Awwww! I can see the resemblance. Can’t you?

Next is The twins – Silver Laced Wyandotte girls are small but vicious when it comes to feeding time.

Chicken Jane – Melissa’s friendliest and smartest hen. ❤️ She flies up to perch on her arm if she holds it out for her. She looks like my Grace and Molly. I love the photobombs in this picture. haha

This is Mr. Roo – The Leader of the Flock. One day after work Melissa came home to feathers all over the field. 🙁 Instantly she felt sick wondering how many chickens were gone. She found Mr. Roo and all of his tail feathers had been plucked. She thinks he tangled with a fox and won. Mr. Roo did his job and no chickens were lost that day. She’s so thankful for him. ❤️

Thanks again Melissa for sharing some of your favorite chickens. And thank you for introducing me to the world of chickens. I will always own chickens now. 😊

Do you own chickens? Then please let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog. Let your chickens become famous!

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.