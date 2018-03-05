Meet my Chicken Monday

Today I’m featuring Chickens that are owned by celebrities. Did you know there’s a bunch of celebrities with chickens? Some I knew already and some surprised me. Also knowing some of these celebrities that have chickens…well it makes me like them more. haha
Jennifer Aniston- (Watch the video above to see Jennifer talk about her chickens for an old appearance on Conan)
Jennifer Garner- Walking Chicken on a leash, talking to her chicken, baby chick
Oprah- Just gathered chicken eggs
Nicole Ritchie- Chicken Video, Photo shoot, baby chicks
Martha Stewart- farm fresh egg
Felicity Huffman- Collecting Eggs, Chicken in the house
Gisle Bundchen- How her love of Chickens started, video of chickens
Elizabeth Hurley- Playing with chickens
Tori Spelling- Silkie Chicken, so cute
Kylie Jenner- She has a silkie chicken (I was actually surprised by this one)
Kelly Clarkson- fresh eggs from her farm, chickens
Helen Hunt- Chickens
Reese Witherspoon- Dressing up with a Chicken
Ed Sheeran- Gladys and Ed
James Dean Morgan- chicken
Chris Pratt- Chicken in nesting box, Peacock
Tiffani Thiessen- Chickens!!!
Joanna Gaines- Mama and her babies, fresh eggs, so cute, egg chart
Kaley Cuoco, Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Miley Cyrus, Barbara Streisand, Kate Hudson, Hilary Swank and I’m sure there’s MORE!!! I think that’s awesome!
Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.
Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.