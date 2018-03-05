Today I’m featuring Chickens that are owned by celebrities. Did you know there’s a bunch of celebrities with chickens? Some I knew already and some surprised me. Also knowing some of these celebrities that have chickens…well it makes me like them more. haha

Jennifer Aniston- (Watch the video above to see Jennifer talk about her chickens for an old appearance on Conan)

Jennifer Garner- Walking Chicken on a leash, talking to her chicken, baby chick

Oprah- Just gathered chicken eggs

Nicole Ritchie- Chicken Video, Photo shoot, baby chicks

Martha Stewart- farm fresh egg

Felicity Huffman- Collecting Eggs, Chicken in the house

Gisle Bundchen- How her love of Chickens started, video of chickens

Elizabeth Hurley- Playing with chickens

Tori Spelling- Silkie Chicken, so cute

Kylie Jenner- She has a silkie chicken (I was actually surprised by this one)

Kelly Clarkson- fresh eggs from her farm, chickens

Helen Hunt- Chickens

Reese Witherspoon- Dressing up with a Chicken

Ed Sheeran- Gladys and Ed

James Dean Morgan- chicken

Chris Pratt- Chicken in nesting box, Peacock

Tiffani Thiessen- Chickens!!!

Joanna Gaines- Mama and her babies, fresh eggs, so cute, egg chart

Kaley Cuoco, Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Miley Cyrus, Barbara Streisand, Kate Hudson, Hilary Swank and I’m sure there’s MORE!!! I think that’s awesome!

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all my wonderful listeners chickens.

1st week- Karlina & Ryan

2nd week- Ellen G

3rd week- Alyssa

4th week- Andrea & Kevin

5th week- Shanna

6th week- Emme (Video)

7th week- Ellen S

8th week- Tina

9th week- Cassie

10th week- Courtney

11th week- John

12th week- Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith

13th week- Champ & Laurie

14th week- Brandi

15th week- Tara & Lillyann

16th week- Karlina & Ryan

17th week- Melissa

18th week- Karen

19th week- Savannah

20th week- Lisa

Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.