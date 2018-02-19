Meet My Chicken Monday

This is Savannah holding her Buff Brahma. Her poor chicken doesn’t even have a name. Maybe we can suggest a name for her? Any thoughts?

To me she looks like a Matilda. 🙂

Savannah breeds chickens and shows them at the CMR Farm Show in Culpeper.

This particular chicken won ‘Best of Breed’ at the show last summer. That is so awesome.

Have you ever never seen a chicken get ready for a show? It’s actually quite fun to watch. 🙂

After a warm, mild bath and a cool blow dry, she was ready for the judges.

Savannah’s mom grew up on a farm, but it was her dad who got her into raising chickens for her 4-H project.

Her dad has also built her some amazing coops. Look how nice this coop is!

Thank you so much to Savannah for sharing your beautiful chicken with us.

If you own chickens then please let me know. I will talk about them on the air on WFLS and also spotlight them on my blog at WFLS.com!

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bmiller@wfls.com.