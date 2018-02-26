Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Lisa who shared some of her lovely barred rock chickens with us. Lisa can’t tell them apart. Her niece and nephew named them Clover and Ovi. She rarely refers to them by name… so she calls them “girls” but she also has two buckeyes, one of which turned out to be a beautiful rooster. His name is Oro (Gold in Spanish) and the hen is Ephie (for Ephesians).

Lisa turned her kids play house into a chicken coop. How adorable is this?

Just like my chickens…Lisa put up a swing for hers but they haven’t tried it yet. Lisa’s on the hunt for an old xylophone… apparently they love pecking at them. My girls only pecked theirs when there was peanuts on it for them. haha

Thanks again Lisa for sharing a glimpse into your Chicken world! 🙂

If you own chickens then please let me know. I will talk about them on the air on WFLS and also spotlight them on my blog at WFLS.com!

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bmiller@wfls.com.