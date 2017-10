Say hello to this handsome white faced black Spanish Roo.

This Roo needs a name!!! Any suggestions?

I’m thinking Antonio. What do you think?

Thank you so much to Ellen for letting us meet your Rooster. Ellen says she has 75 chickens. Now that is A LOT of chickens. haha

Do you have a chicken you would like featured on the radio and on my blog? Send me a picture and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com.