Meet My Chicken Monday
By Bonnie Miller
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Thank you so much for all of the chicken submissions.  I had no idea I had so many listeners with their own chickens.  So awesome!!!

Let me introduce you to Caitlin Henner.  She’s a beauty.

She is pretty crazy but she’s a great chicken mama.  She raised 17 baby chicks this year all at once.  Wow!!!!

Caitlin apparently acts like a rooster.  She gets a bit carried away and even attempts to crow.  The good news is that she still lays an egg daily.

Thanks to Alyssa for letting us meet her chicken.  She’s a cutie and I’m sure she’s got a real nice fluffy butt.  🙂

Do you have a chicken you would like featured on the radio and on my blog?  Send me a picture and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com

