Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much for all of the chicken submissions. I had no idea I had so many listeners with their own chickens. So awesome!!!

Let me introduce you to Caitlin Henner. She’s a beauty.

She is pretty crazy but she’s a great chicken mama. She raised 17 baby chicks this year all at once. Wow!!!!

Caitlin apparently acts like a rooster. She gets a bit carried away and even attempts to crow. The good news is that she still lays an egg daily.

Thanks to Alyssa for letting us meet her chicken. She’s a cutie and I’m sure she’s got a real nice fluffy butt. 🙂

Do you have a chicken you would like featured on the radio and on my blog? Send me a picture and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com