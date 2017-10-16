I love that these girls are brave walking along the deck railing.

Look at that chicken coop. I have coop envy. haha

It’s funny that a yellow treat ball is just sitting up on the ledge there. One of those ladies should fly up and knock it down.

And just how cute is that FRESH EGGS sign? I need something like that for my coop!

Stare down- Baby vs chickens. haha Too cute!!!!

Thank you so much to Andrea and Kevin for letting us meet their chickens.

Have you missed a Meet My Chicken Monday Post?

Do you have a chicken(s) you would like featured on the radio and on my blog? Send me a picture/names/descriptions of your chickens at Bmiller@wfls.com. 🙂