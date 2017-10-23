Meet My Chicken Monday

Say hello to Marsala, Piccata (speckled sussex) and Goldie (silkie/brahma mix). How cute are those names? 🙂

Shanna raised the two speckled sussex girls from baby chicks and she adopted the silkie mix at a year old. They love to run around and demand Shanna to open their pen whenever they see her outside. They love getting bugs from the garden.

They are very friendly and will eat out of your hand…or off your plate if you aren’t careful!

Shanna had never even pet a chicken before owning them. She told me that she randomly bought them on the internet after having a bit too much wine and the rest is history! haha Love it!!!! 🙂

Thank you so very much Shanna for sharing your beautiful ladies with us.

Do you have a chicken(s) you would like featured on the radio and on my blog? Send me pictures with names and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com.