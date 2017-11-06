Meet some ladies fighting over the same nesting box. haha What is it with chickens? You could have 5 nesting boxes but they all fight over the same one to lay their eggs in. So silly!!!

Ellen’s granddaughter, grandson and herself have tried to name the chickens, but they have so many that look alike that it’s hard to keep track of who is who.

Ellen is the owner of these chickens and she has some younger ones as well. She admits that chickens are addicting. I agree with her. Once you have a few then you end up with so many you just can’t keep count. (Chicken math)

Ellen is who took my little roo. Her family decided to name him Toby after Toby Keith. I think that’s very fitting. He’s doing great. He’s the king of the roost at night and he holds his own with the older chickens.

Thank you Ellen for sharing some of your chickens with us and for taking good care of Toby the Roo.

Have you missed any “Meet My Chicken Monday” posts?

First week

Second week

Third week

Fourth week

Fifth week

Sixth week

If you have chickens and would like them featured on the radio and on my blog then send me pictures with their names and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com.