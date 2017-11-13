Meet My Chicken Monday

Say hello to Tina’s chickens. She has 3 buff orphingtons and 3 silver laced wyandottes. How pretty are they? I don’t know how Tina tells them apart. I’m sure each one has their own distinct personalities. 🙂

They only have supervised free range because of Hawks in the area.

Thank you so much Tina for sharing your beautiful chickens with us. 🙂

Your chickens can be famous!!! If you have chickens and would like them featured on the radio and on my blog then send me pictures with their names and a description of them to Bmiller@wfls.com.