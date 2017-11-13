Meet My Chicken Monday
By Bonnie Miller
|
Nov 13, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Say hello to Tina’s chickens.  She has 3 buff orphingtons and 3 silver laced wyandottes.  How pretty are they?  I don’t know how Tina tells them apart.  I’m sure each one has their own distinct personalities.  🙂

They only have supervised free range because of Hawks in the area.

Thank you so much Tina for sharing your beautiful chickens with us.  🙂

