Say hello to Tina’s chickens. She has 3 buff orphingtons and 3 silver laced wyandottes. How pretty are they? I don’t know how Tina tells them apart. I’m sure each one has their own distinct personalities. 🙂
They only have supervised free range because of Hawks in the area.
Thank you so much Tina for sharing your beautiful chickens with us. 🙂
Have you missed any “Meet My Chicken Monday” posts?
Your chickens can be famous!!! If you have chickens and would like them featured on the radio and on my blog then send me pictures with their names and a description of them to Bmiller@wfls.com.