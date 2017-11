Thank you so much to Cassie for sharing her Rooster with us. His name is ChicKEN. Apparently Ken OWNS the backyard and even the dogs are afraid of him. He is a handsome boy and he knows it. haha

Have you missed any “Meet My Chicken Monday” posts?

First week- Karlina & Ryan

Second week- Ellen G

Third week- Alyssa

Fourth week- Andrea & Kevin

Fifth week- Shanna

Sixth week- Emme (Video)

Seventh week- Ellen S

Eighth week- Tina

You can have your chickens featured on WFLS and on my blog. Just send me pictures with their names and a description to Bmiller@wfls.com.