Thank you so much to Courtney for sharing her chickens with us today.

Courtney has 7 chickens. Her Silver Laced Wyandotte is the leader of the flock. Courtney calls her “My Old Girl” because she’s the only one left of her group that she hatched at home. She’s about 3 years old. Her markings are beautiful. I love silver laced chickens. The other 6 girls are about 8 months old.

Here’s “My Old Girl” with her BFF- Lou. How cute are they? She has such a sweet and loving little face.

Have you missed any “Meet My Chicken Monday” posts?

First week- Karlina & Ryan

Second week- Ellen G

Third week- Alyssa

Fourth week- Andrea & Kevin

Fifth week- Shanna

Sixth week- Emme (Video)

Seventh week- Ellen S

Eighth week- Tina

Ninth week- Cassie

You can have your chickens featured on WFLS and on my blog. Just send me pictures with their names and a description to Bmiller@wfls.com.