Meet My Chicken Monday (Video)

Thank you to Emme’s dad for sending in this video. I’m so happy to introduce Emme Harkless and her chickens. She’s 10 years old and is from King George. I had the pleasure of meeting her Grandma when I did a live broadcast at Tractor Supply last month.

Emme takes us to the coop and introduces us to her chickens. She has 10 chickens and they are all named after Star Wars and Spaceballs Characters.

Her chickens…Luke SkyCooper (Rooster), Chewy, Spaceballs, Ms Helmet, Darth Foul, Princess Leia, Yogurt, Yoda, Hensolo, and Starcars.

Hensolo even models a chicken harness for us. So cute!!!

I hope they start laying eggs soon.