Say hello to:

Norman, a white Silkie Rooster. He is named after Norman Reedus.

Norman is very sweet and let’s Ryan (who’s 6 years old) carry him around the yard.

Thank you Karlina and Ryan for letting us meet your chicken. He’s so fluffy and cute!

Do you have a chicken you would like featured on the radio and on my blog? Send me a picture and a description at Bmiller@wfls.com.