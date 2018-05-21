These little babies are growing still growing fast. Thank you for the name suggestions.

Finally the baby chicks have names…

Reba, Miranda, Dolly, Loretta, Patsy, and Shania

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

1st week- Karlina & Ryan

2nd week- Ellen G

3rd week- Alyssa

4th week- Andrea & Kevin

5th week- Shanna

6th week- Emme (Video)

7th week- Ellen S

8th week- Tina

9th week- Cassie

10th week- Courtney

11th week- John

12th week- Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith

13th week- Champ & Laurie

14th week- Brandi

15th week- Tara & Lillyann

16th week- Karlina & Ryan

17th week- Melissa

18th week- Karen

19th week- Savannah

20th week- Lisa

21st week- Celebs that own Chickens

22nd week- American Revolution Museum Chickens

23rd week- Shannon

24th week- David

25th week- Nathan

26th week- Caitlyn

27th week- Kimberly

28th week- Natalie, Kira and Olivia

29th week- Wendy

30th week- Karlina

Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured. 🙂