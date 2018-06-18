Thank you so much to Karlina for sharing her beautiful silkie, Ava. I hope to own a silkie one day myself. Look how poofy her feathers are. It’s just the cutest. She looks like a fancy show chicken.

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

Karlina & Ryan

Ellen G

Alyssa

Andrea & Kevin

Shanna

Emme (Video)

Ellen S

Tina

Cassie

Courtney

John

Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith

Champ & Laurie

Brandi

Tara & Lillyann

Karlina & Ryan

Melissa

Karen

Savannah

Lisa

Celebs that own Chickens

American Revolution Museum Chickens

2Shannon

David

Nathan

Caitlyn

Kimberly

Natalie, Kira and Olivia

Wendy

Karlina

Beth

Stacy

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured. 🙂