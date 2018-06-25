Meet My Chicken Monday
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Buttercup took 2nd place at the Caroline County Fair on a dozen of her eggs.

She was so excited to see her ribbon she flew right up to check it out.  🙂

Do you or someone you know own chickens???

I want to see your chickens!!!!  They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.  🙂

