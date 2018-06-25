Buttercup took 2nd place at the Caroline County Fair on a dozen of her eggs.

She was so excited to see her ribbon she flew right up to check it out. 🙂

Do you or someone you know own chickens???

I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured. 🙂

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

Karlina & Ryan

Ellen G

Alyssa

Andrea & Kevin

Shanna

Emme (Video)

Ellen S

Tina

Cassie

Courtney

John

Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith

Champ & Laurie

Brandi

Tara & Lillyann

Karlina & Ryan

Melissa

Karen

Savannah

Lisa

Celebs that own Chickens

American Revolution Museum Chickens

2Shannon

David

Nathan

Caitlyn

Kimberly

Natalie, Kira and Olivia

Wendy

Karlina

Beth

Stacy

Karlina