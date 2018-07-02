Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Nikki for sharing her chickens with us. She got her first 4 girls 3 years ago and she now has 17. Nikki says that her chickens are her babies and she just loves all of their different personalities.

The above picture is Landon and his chick chicks. Soooo cute. I love Landon’s dino jammies. haha 🙂

Here’s more of the chickens…

The babies. (right) Callisto, Elara, Titan



Olive is their sweetest girl and Nikki’s daughter Zoe’s baby



Clementine is super feisty and always chases them and pecks feet



Luna is such a good mom



Goldie is the smallest girl but has the biggest appetite she once got locked in the food container overnight trying to sneak treats.



Zelpie is sweet and curious



Shy girl Fluffy



Wow!!!!! Nikki’s chickens are beautiful!!! Thank you again Nikki for letting us see your chickens!

Do you or someone you know own chickens???

I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured. 🙂

