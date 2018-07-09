Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Jessica. She sent me this adorable picture of her daughters holding their two chickens. Jessica says her daughters are obsessed with the chickens.

Harper is holding Gwendolyn (left) and Penelope is holding June (right).

Do you or someone you know own chickens???

I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured. 🙂

