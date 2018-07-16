Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Erin and her daughter, Madilyn for sharing their chickens with us. The picture above is of Madilyn with one of thier chickens, Hey Hey. She was named by 4 year old sibling after the chicken in the Moana movie. So cute!!!

They have 9 chickens. The chickens name are: Hey Hey, Raven, Blondie Girl, Silver, Blue Jay, Salad, Sunshine, Tweety, and Mud Bud.

They love all of their chickens so much!

Do you or someone you know own chickens???

I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

