Thank you so much to David for sharing his animals with us today.
The Rooster is named Elvis. I think the name is very fitting. He’s the only one with a name.
Not only does David have Chickens but he and his family also have Guineafowl, ducks, goats and a pig.
This little goat was just born a few weeks ago with a few siblings. How cute?!?
Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all my wonderful listeners chickens.
12th week- Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith
21st week- Celebs that own Chickens
22nd week American Revolution Museum Chickens
Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.
Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.