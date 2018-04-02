Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to my in-laws for sending me some pictures of my husband, Nathan when he was a little boy. Nathan used to read to his chickens. They look like they are enjoying it. I think this has got to be one of the most precious pictures ever. <3

Here’s Nathan with his dad and a Rooster. haha

The picture below Nathan has collected a basket full of eggs from his chickens.

These pictures are from Medina, Ohio where my husband lived on a farm with his parents and little brother in the 80’s. They had chickens, cows, horses, and pigs on the farm.

2 years ago, when I first told Nathan I wanted chickens he thought I was crazy. But he loves our girls as much as I do. Nate’s always cuddling with them. He spoils them with treats, and even built them a swing. And of course he bought them an activity center which they enjoy.

Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.