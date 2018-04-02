Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to my in-laws for sending me some pictures of my husband, Nathan when he was a little boy. Nathan used to read to his chickens. They look like they are enjoying it. I think this has got to be one of the most precious pictures ever. <3
Here’s Nathan with his dad and a Rooster. haha
The picture below Nathan has collected a basket full of eggs from his chickens.
These pictures are from Medina, Ohio where my husband lived on a farm with his parents and little brother in the 80’s. They had chickens, cows, horses, and pigs on the farm.
2 years ago, when I first told Nathan I wanted chickens he thought I was crazy. But he loves our girls as much as I do. Nate’s always cuddling with them. He spoils them with treats, and even built them a swing. And of course he bought them an activity center which they enjoy.
