I love it when I hear that a friend got chickens. My friend, Caitlyn has always wanted chickens so she convinced her husband, Robert and now they own a few baby chicks and ducklings. 🙂
Thank you Caitlyn for sharing these adorable pictures.
They are going to have so much fun with these little babies. I can’t wait to hear stories. haha
Do you own chickens or know someone who does? Then you have to let me know.
You/they can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my WFLS blog here on WFLS.com.
Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.
Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!
12th week- Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith
21st week- Celebs that own Chickens
22nd week- American Revolution Museum Chickens