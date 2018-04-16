Thank you so much to Kimberly and her family for sharing a glimpse into their farm with us today. They have chickens, pigs, bunnies, dogs, ducks and they will be getting goats and horses. It sounds like quite a farm with lots of happy animals.

Here’s Kimberly with one of her ducks.

Kimberly’s son with a cute pig!!! OMG how cute is this picture?

Say hello to Rodeo. He’s a black Australorp. He’s beautiful and he knows it.

Here’s is Hulk. He’s a cornish rock. Kimberly says he’s really big…hence his name Hulk. haha

This is Fidget getting a piggy back right from Rosie. Love this!!!

Here’s the newest members of khaki campbells (ducks), no names yet.

Adorable bunnies. If I was to get another pet I think I would get bunnies. Shhhh…don’t tell my husband. 🙂

Happy Dogs 🙂

Here’s the guys hard at work.

So great!! Thanks again to Kimberly for sharing.

Do you own chickens or know someone who does? Then you have to let me know.

You/they can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my WFLS blog here on WFLS.com.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.

Have you missed a "Meet My Chicken Monday" post?

