Meet My Chicken Monday
By Bonnie Miller
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 8:00 AM

Thank you so much to Kimberly and her family for sharing a glimpse into their farm with us today.  They have chickens, pigs, bunnies, dogs, ducks and they will be getting goats and horses.  It sounds like quite a farm with lots of happy animals.

Here’s Kimberly with one of her ducks.

Kimberly’s son with a cute pig!!!  OMG how cute is this picture?

Say hello to Rodeo.  He’s a black Australorp.  He’s beautiful and he knows it.

Here’s is Hulk.  He’s a cornish rock.  Kimberly says he’s really big…hence his name Hulk.  haha

This is Fidget getting a piggy back right from Rosie.  Love this!!!

Here’s the newest members of khaki campbells (ducks), no names yet.

Adorable bunnies.  If I was to get another pet I think I would get bunnies.  Shhhh…don’t tell my husband.  🙂

Happy Dogs 🙂

Here’s the guys hard at work.

So great!!  Thanks again to Kimberly for sharing.

Do you own chickens or know someone who does?  Then you have to let me know.

You/they can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my WFLS blog here on WFLS.com.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.

