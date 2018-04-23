Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Natalie for sharing her family’s chickens with us. Natalie’s a Military family and they all love their chickens. The above picture is Kira. She’s pictured with chickens Milkshake with Orangela. Orangela is one of my dream chickens. 🙂 Kira loves her bantam breeds. She has been a member of Feathers and Fur for almost 2 years. The birds are therapy to her. They are patient when she reads to them…and they would live in her room if her parents would allow that to happen. haha

Milkshake

This is Jack a lantern. I love him!

Salami AKA smores

Olivia also a 2nd year member of Feathers and fur 4h club loves her silkies the best.

She enjoys showing them at the 4h shows. Here she is with Honey Bee and their ribbon and trophy.

Splashy

The family also has about 40 larger birds that free range in the yard and give them plenty of fresh eggs to share with friends and sell to others.

Do you own chickens or know someone who does? Then you have to let me know.

You/they can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my WFLS blog here on WFLS.com.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.

