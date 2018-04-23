Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Natalie for sharing her family’s chickens with us. Natalie’s a Military family and they all love their chickens. The above picture is Kira. She’s pictured with chickens Milkshake with Orangela. Orangela is one of my dream chickens. 🙂 Kira loves her bantam breeds. She has been a member of Feathers and Fur for almost 2 years. The birds are therapy to her. They are patient when she reads to them…and they would live in her room if her parents would allow that to happen. haha
Milkshake
Salami AKA smores
Splashy
The family also has about 40 larger birds that free range in the yard and give them plenty of fresh eggs to share with friends and sell to others.
