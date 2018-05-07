Karlina has sent us in another picture of some of her beautiful chickens. She has a trio of Cochin Bantams she’s had for a few years now. They are gorgeous chickens and oh so fluffy.
Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens! The Rooster is named Larry but the two hens don’t have a name.
Karlina is looking for suggestions.
12th week- Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith
21st week- Celebs that own Chickens
22nd week- American Revolution Museum Chickens
28th week- Natalie, Kira and Olivia
Do you own chickens? Then you have to let me know. You can have your chickens featured on air on WFLS and on my blog.
Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com or Bmiller@wfls.com.