Today, is a Meet My “Turkey” Monday instead of “Chicken”. We welcome all types of Poultry. haha

I’m so happy to introduce to you Boy Blu. He’s a 9 month old Chocolate Turkey and Brandi is his owner. They are buddies. He’s so beautiful.

Brandi says he comes running up to her car to greet her. Boy Blu follows Brandi around the barn. He’s also loved hugs ever since he was a baby and he actually looks forward to getting them.

When Brandi says his name he talks back to her. How cute??? I think Boy Blue loves his mama. 🙂

Boy Blu also LOVES fruit. If Brandi doesn’t see him for a few days she can buy back his affection with a banana. haha

Brandi says she never thought she could love a turkey so much, but he captures the heart of everyone that meets him.

I just love that! Thank you so much Brandi for sharing Boy Blu with us. He’s amazing!

