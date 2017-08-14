I met the Pina Colada lady while of vacation! By Jessica Cash | Aug 14, 2017 @ 8:43 AM A lady that loves her job!! I had many visits with the Pina Colada lady last week while on vacation. What was your favorite part of your summer vacation? Related Content Lotto Fever has brought out Jessica’s bingo ... Remember when Jessica’s eyes bulged when she... It’s Papa John’s Pizza delivery day! #24 has the pole for the second year in a row. WaWa Wednesday! Where’s the next location! What is your favorite big sporting event?