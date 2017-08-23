Last week while on vacation, one day I took my niece, Ellie to the Metro Richmond Zoo. I packed my beach wagon so in case my niece got too tired to walk she could ride in the wagon. Plus it was nice because I was able to bring snacks and plenty of water in a color for us.

Here’s a few pictures I thought I would share with you.

Giraffe’s

Ellie had fun feeding them.

Some big turtles.

Random bird walking around. This one was trying to steal food from little kids that were sitting on a bench. haha

My niece loved riding on the carousel.

Monkey

Ostrich’s. We took a train ride to see these. It was pretty neat. I believe it’s somewhat new because I don’t remember it from the last time I was at the Zoo a few years ago.

More free ranging animals on the train ride.

Pelicans

And…we went all the way to the Zoo just to see some free ranging chickens. hahaha There were several chickens and peacocks walking around. They hang out around the snack hut and playground because they know where the treats are. LOL

We had a fun day! 🙂