Michael Ray – "Fan Girl" (Video) By Bonnie Miller | May 1, 2018 @ 1:00 PM Michael Ray has released a new song and video for "Fan Girl". This song will be on his upcoming album titled Amos that is coming out on June 1st. The song is about showing appreciation to his fans. What do you think?