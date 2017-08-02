Miranda Lambert forgot the words…(Video)
By Bonnie Miller
|
Aug 2, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

Yes, sometimes singers forget the words to their songs.  Miranda Lambert was at a recent concert performing with Little Big Town.

Miranda completely blanked out during the 2nd verse of her song “Dear Old Son”.  Watch the moment around 1:22.

