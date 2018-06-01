Miranda Lambert – Keeper of the Flame (Video) By Bonnie Miller | Jun 1, 2018 @ 8:00 AM Miranda Lambert has just released her music video for her song “Keeper of the Flame”. What do you think? countrykeeper of the flamelistenMiranda Lambertmusic videonew musicwatchwhat do you think SHARE RELATED CONTENT Brett Eldredge Travis Tritt Montgomery Gentry- DATE CHANGED TO JUNE 9th Kane Brown- Part 1 and Part 2 Come See Me Saturday! Sam Hunt’s Unreleased Single – Nothing Lasts Forever – Live at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway