How much time do you spend in a year looking for a parking spot?
By Jessica Cash
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 6:22 AM

“Bragging Rights” this morning takes us to the road and your daily commute.  The average driver will spend 17 hours a year doing this.  What is it?  Looking for a parking spot.

