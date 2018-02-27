How much time do you spend in a year looking for a parking spot? By Jessica Cash | Feb 27, 2018 @ 6:22 AM “Bragging Rights” this morning takes us to the road and your daily commute. The average driver will spend 17 hours a year doing this. What is it? Looking for a parking spot. RELATED CONTENT “I once changed BLANK and nobody noticed.” Kane Brown is coming to Fredericksburg! Chili recipes is the #1 thing people don’t share. Our impulse buys = $324,000. What!! Do you ever return your food, and what happened? Yes I did buy the Family Size Lucky Charms!!