My cat is weird…

I came home from work one day last week to Tyrion guarding a fork that he took out of the sink. I mean it’s cute but why? haha He has plenty of toys to play with but he decided a fork was more fun??? I also saw him over the weekend go into the sink and with his mouth grabbed a spoon and took off with it. haha I couldn’t stop laughing at him.

Do you think he has a pile of forks and spoons somewhere?

This cat is crazy! I’m pretty sure he’s figured out how to open doors too. My husband and I have both come across a door that we always keep closed that was just mysteriously opened the other day. hmmmm

When Tyrion isn’t guarding forks or watching the chickens then he’s running around the house like a maniac. Here he is running up from the basement. haha