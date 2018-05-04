My Co-Host for today…

So for fun I thought I’m gonna bring my kitty to work because why not. 🙂 I asked co-workers if anyone was allergic and everyone said to bring him in.

Tyrion wasn’t sure at first. He was nervous. It took a few minutes for him to come out of his carrier.

Then he hung out under my desk in my office. Everyone was loving on him. He liked Steve at first and then hissed at him. Not really sure why. Sorry Steve. haha

Then he went into play mode. Walking all over my desk, knocking things down and climbing on furniture.

At 10am I brought him into the studio with me while I went on air and now he’s sitting here hanging out with me. Hopefully he won’t hit any buttons.

He loves the window and will probably be here the rest of the afternoon. haha