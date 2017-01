Warning: Another backyard chicken post. 🙂

This is Amelia my pretty gold laced wyandotte chicken. Look at her cute little face. 🙂 I took this picture before work one morning a few weeks ago. I gave her a quick health check and set her on top of her swingset. She just sat there and the sun was beaming down on her and she just looked beautiful. She’s such a sweet and kind chicken. Isn’t she gorgeous?