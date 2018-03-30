NailedIt (Video)

Some friends were telling me about a new show on Netflix called “Nailed It”. Watch the teaser above.

It reminds me of Cake Wrecks. haha

According to Netflix- Nailed It, is a show where everyday home bakers attempt to recreate amazing treats…and don’t always get there. From gingerbread men that look like monsters to wedding cakes that would make any bride say, “I don’t.” If you’ve ever tried to make something epic and wound up with an epic fail, this is the show for you. The baker who comes closest to success will walk away with $10,000 and the chance to finally say…Nailed It! #pinterestfail

It looks hilarious doesn’t it?

I’ve had a few #Nailedit moments myself…like these Healthy Banana Pancakes.

One of my favorite #Nailedit pics is from the beach (Corolla, NC) many years ago with friends. We had all our husbands recreate a LOVE picture we’d seen on Pinterest that some girls did. I think this one came out pretty great. haha