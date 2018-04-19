Nascar Driver Appearances In Richmond This Weekend!

Joey Logano Richmond Ford Appearance
Appearance Date – April 19, 2018
Start Time – 6:00 pm
Richmond Ford
Location: 4500 W Broad St. Richmond, VA
Joey Logano will join fellow Ford Drivers and sign autographs for fans at Richmond Ford on Thursday night leading into the race weekend at Richmond Raceway. Follow @FordPerformance and @Team_Penske on Twitter and Facebook for more information.
Entire schedule for the NASCAR weekend can be found here.
Check back here to see if there’s any new driver appearance announcements.
Note: All appearances are subject to change.