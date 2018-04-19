Nascar Driver Appearances In Richmond This Weekend!

Appearance Date – April 19, 2018

Start Time – 6:00 pm

Richmond Ford

Location: 4500 W Broad St. Richmond, VA

Joey Logano will join fellow Ford Drivers and sign autographs for fans at Richmond Ford on Thursday night leading into the race weekend at Richmond Raceway. Follow @FordPerformance and @Team_Penske on Twitter and Facebook for more information.

Entire schedule for the NASCAR weekend can be found

Check back to see if there's any new driver appearance announcements.

